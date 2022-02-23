Super clash: I predicted a draw after watching the opening minutes - Coach Frimpong Manso

Former Kotoko Coach, Frimpong Manso

Former Asante Kotoko gaffer, coach Frimpong Manso has indicated that the goalless draw in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) outstanding fixture between the defending Champions, Hearts of Oak and Kotoko on Sunday came as no surprise to him.

In his view, despite the dreadful form of the Porcupine Warriors who were the obvious favorite to win the fierce encounter, the outcome of the game was obvious from the get go.



“I was not surprised about the results. To be frank with you most people thought that Kotoko would emerge winners because of their tremendous form but when the game started, I knew this was a draw,” he said



Regardless of the results, the former Ghanaian player however expressed his excitement for the game as both teams proved why they are the power house of Ghanaian football.



“The match was very impressive with the first half giving us everything, in terms of tempo, tactics and approach to the game. Both sides were brilliant in the first periods despite failing to convert their chances into goals.

For me, I think the game slowed down in the second half and I don’t know whether it was as a result of tactical twerks.



Nonetheless overall, the game was everything we expected with entertainment as well and what you would want from the two biggest clubs in the country,” he told Ohene Bampoe-Brenya in an interview on the Happy Sports Show.



Coach Frimpong Manso further disagreed that Kotoko should have captured the maximum three points effortlessly due to their fine form this season as he reiterated that a team’s form barely counts in big matches like the super clash.