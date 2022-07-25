Superstition: Ernest Nuamah scores for the second time in a row in the 3rd minute for Nordsjaelland

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
FC Nordsjaelland teenager Ernest Appiah Nuamah scored his second goal of the season in Denmark and for the second successive time it was registered in the third minute of a match.
The 18-year-old, turning out to be razor-sharp, found the back of the net on three minute as Nordsjaelland went on to win 3-1 at Brondby.
He was replaced after 72 minutes and his position taken by Benjamin Nygren.
On the opening weekend of the Danish Super Liga last week, he found the back of the net as they won 2-0 at OB.
Last season, scored one goal in nine league appearances.
