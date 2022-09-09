Support Inaki Williams, Lamptey, others like you did for K.P Boateng - Asamoah Gyan urges Ghanaians

New players to have switched nationalities to Ghana

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has urged Ghanaians to throw their weight behind the new Black Stars players as they did for Kevin-Prince Boateng.

According to him, the former AC Milan star was able to deliver despite some of his shortcomings.



While urging Ghanaians to support the new players settle into the national team, Gyan stated that the players must also shun any excuse not to play for Ghana at tournaments such as the AFCON.



He noted that the Black Stars has a history of players who switched nationalities but never played for Ghana at other tournaments.



“Sometimes we should forget about everything. Kevin-Prince Boateng when he came, it was a whole lot but he was able to deliver,” he said during the launch of the KGL U-17 inter-club champions league.



“Football-wise, those who have come in are great players, Tariq Lamptey and those guys are very good players and they can also put something into the national team. My advice to those guys is, that we are here to support them but my question is what next?

“They should not come and play because of the world cup and afterwards, they decide to decline subsequent invitations. Once you have naturalized for Ghana, you should be fully committed to the national team.



“After the [world cup], they should still be available because this is a national team which does not engage in one tournament," he added.



Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Patrick Pfeiffer, Stephan Ambrosius, and Ransford Yeboah switched nationalities to play for the Black Stars in June.



JNA/KPE