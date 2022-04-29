Support all players that will be invited for Ghana’s AFCON qualifiers - GFA Sec. urges Ghanaians

Black Stars

The General Secretary for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo has urged Ghanaians to support all the players that will be invited to for Ghana’s TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Black Stars will in May begin the campaign to try and secure qualification to the next AFCON tournament scheduled to be staged in Ivory Coast.



Speaking to Joy Sports in an interview, Prosper Harrison Addo said it is important Ghanaians tone down on the criticism.



“Anytime they [Ghanaians] see a player with the national team, [Ghanaians need to understand] the player has something [to offer], they should just exercise patience for them. I know with team building and everything, there are players who will come and may not gel [with the team] and [or] may not play well with the national team and fall off, but let’s embrace them as Ghanaians – It’s one of the things I learnt, when you are with the team you will feel and learn that sometimes the criticisms and the way it is put [affects them].

“If you tell a player that he did not play the goal kick or the corner kick well, they are not offended but when you veer into personal stuff it gets to them and they feel [to a point] that they feel they are not Ghanaians,” the GFA general Secretary said.



Coach Otto Adonis is expected to be named permanent Black Stars manager in the coming weeks.



He will announce his squad for next months qualifiers after the big announcement.