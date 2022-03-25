Supporters in Kumasi throng Baba Yara to watch Black Stars final training session

Sports Minister urges Black Stars to beat Nigeria
Football fans in Kumasi thronged the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in their numbers to watch the Black Stars final training session ahead of the much-anticipated game against the Super Eagles.
The Black Stars were in high spirit as the fans gave them the morale needed to ensure that the team had the full support of Ghanaians in Kumasi.
Coach Otto Addo who led the training session had the full complement of his team made up of 27 players invited for the game with the exception of one player who missed the training.
St. Pauli’s Daniel Kofi Kyereh was missing in action at the training as the Black Stars wrapped up preparation for the game. The player is believed to have picked up a knock at Wednesday’s training session.
With the support of the fans at the stadium, the Black Stars gave the fans a brief of what to expect in their game against Nigeria.
After the training, the Black Stars players expressed their gratitude to the fans for coming out in their numbers to watch their final training session.
