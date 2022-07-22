0
Supporters of Ebusua Dwarfs have filed an injunction against the GPL playoffs

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council officially confirmed that the three second-placed teams, Tamale City FC, Ebusua Dwarfs, and Liberty Professionals, will compete in a play-off to determine who will replace Ashantigold SC in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) next season.

The official statement from the GFA reads:

“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has resolved that there shall be a play-off between the three second-placed clubs in the Division One Leagues with the ultimate winner replacing demoted AshantiGold SC in next season’s Ghana Premier League,"

“The three second-placed clubs, Tamale City FC, Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs FC, and Liberty Professionals will play in a three-way League to determine the replacement for AshantiGold SC in the Premier League,”

Dwarfs supporters are annoyed with the decision to enter a playoff and think they're entitled to replace Ashantigold SC in the league.

Supporters of Ebusua Dwarfs went to Parliament House to deliver a petition to the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports and the Ghana Football Association.

