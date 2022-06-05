0
Menu
Sports

Suraj Seidu wins Hearts of Oak player of the month for May award

Accra Hearts Of Oak Midfielder, Suraj Seidu Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Suraj Seidu

Sun, 5 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Youngster Suraj Seidu has been adjudged as Accra Hearts of Oak's best player for May following his sterling performances.

Seidu was amazing in May where he scored three goals and provided one assist in six appearances in all competitions for Phobians while helping them to reach the FA Cup final.

The 21-year-old midfielder was the hero when Hearts beat Dreams FC in the FA Cup semi-finals after scoring one and setting up another in the 3-2 win at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Seidu scored in the Ghana Premier League games against Dreams in Accra and Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park which has landed him the monthly gong.

Aside the goal-scoring form, Seidu was also a delight to watch with his dazzling skills and passes in the matches he played, getting a lot of plaudits from fans and football analysts.

He has been awarded for his impressive form with a call-up to the Black Stars B ahead of the CHAN 2023 qualifications which begin in July.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Prof. Lydia Aziato is the first nurse to attain the position of Vice Chancellor
Mohammed Salisu is ready to play for Black Stars - Kurt Okraku confirms after latest meeting
SUVs, Saloon cars, Briefcases: List of things banned by the AFRC under JJ Rawlings in 1979
No teacher trainee has impregnated 24 students, headmistress, 4 teachers – GES debunks report
How Ken Agyapong went from ‘exiting’ Parliament to entering NPP presidential race
National Security Ministry warns of likely terrorist activity in North East, Upper East regions
The Ghanaian girl who presented a bouquet to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Malawi bans South African dancer who performs 'without pants'
I converted to Islam because of my girlfriend - Thomas Partey
'She wants me dead and gone' - Delay breaks down in tears
Related Articles: