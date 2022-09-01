Surviving snake bite, pronounced dead: Nana Yaw Amponsah shares difficult times in his life

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah has shared the story of how he survived early struggles in his life whiles living in a mud house with his parents and siblings in Tema.

According to the Phar Rangers owner, he doesn't joke about his religious life because how he survived snake and scorpion bites before the age of 8 is still a mystery to him.



Nana Yaw Amponsah shared that he was even pronounced dead for some time after being injected with an expired anti-snakebite.



"I went to a neighbour's house to fetch water and I was with the neighbour's son. While we were fetching the water a frog passed by and the boy was running away. So I was like why are you running by the time I realized a big black cobra had tied my leg, bite me, and left."



"I fell down and started crying, people came out to check me and they immediately took me to the Tema General Hospital and I had to be given anti-snake bite but they had run out of stock. My dad and uncle went out to get one, the one they got had expired but they had to inject me like that and at some point, I understand I was pronounced dead but I survived. I had survived a scorpion bite before that," Nana Yaw Amponsah said on the Dentaa Show.



He added that his dream to play football was cut short after his ordeal because his foot was damaged.



"I spent three months and three weeks at the hospital and at a point my leg was rotten and they were going to amputate my leg but the senior doctor came and opted for what we call skin grafting and they did that to fix my leg."



"I went home to continue with life but that stopped me from playing football because it had damaged my foot. This and after surviving a scorpion bite made me believe that until God takes my life, no one can take it."



