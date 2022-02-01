Suspend participation in all CAF and FIFA competitions – Kofi Amoah to GFA

Dr Kofi Amoah

Ghana eyes fifth AFCON in 2023

Dr Kofi Amoah urges Ghana to withdraw from international football tournaments



Ghanaian economist confident Ghana football transformation by 2030



Former President of the Ghana Football Association’s Normalization Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah wants Ghana to suspend participation in all CAF and FIFA organized competitions.



The Ghanaian businessman believes Ghana must save millions to invest and develop other structures of the game instead of ‘wasting’ money on tournaments they are not prepared for.



The Black Stars failed to impress at recent international tournaments as Ghana missed out on the 2018 World Cup, got booted out of the AFCON 2019 at the round of 16 and exited the AFCON 2021 at the group stages.

This according to Dr Kofi Amoah is a wake-up call for the country to rather invest time and funds meant for tournaments in other aspects of football.



He said “for Ghana football to begin to work and to get back to where we used to be, we need to forget international games, we need to get out of CAF and FIFA for a certain period. When I was at the helm of the GFA then I realized that the enormous amount of money that the Ghana government spend on the national teams.



”It seems like we cannot walk and chew gum at the same time and then the amount of money that is required to do all the things I’m talking about. The millions of dollars that is spent to participate in the international tournaments should be used to reform internal football structures because we just go there to bring shame to ourselves” he told Starr Sports.



The Ghanaian economist believes that by the time Ghana returns to active international football participation in 8-years the country will relish its dreams of winning the AFCON for the 5th time and also become the first African country to reach the World Cup final.



Dr Kofi Amoah has drawn a roadmap to saving Ghana football.