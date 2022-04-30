Suspension of Kwabena Owusu will end after the Samsunspor match

Kwabena Owusu

Kwabena Owusu, Turkish side Ankaragucu's star player, is preparing to return after the Samsunspor match.

Prior to the Ankaragucu match, which Yilport Samsunspor will play away this weekend, the most popular player in the yellow and dark blue squad will be getting ready.



The performance of Kwabena Owusu versus Samsunspor following a three-game ban imposed by the Professional Football Disciplinary Board has already caught the interest of fans.



The 24-year-old joined Turkish Ligue 1 side Ankaragucu last summer on loan from Qarabag.

He has been instrumental for the club in the ongoing campaign, scoring 10 goals in all competitions from 22 games.



Owusu is likely to stay in Turkey after his loan deal and probably play for Ankaragucu who are happy with his performance this season.