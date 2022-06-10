0
Swedish-born Ghanaian Sharon Esinam earns Black Princesses call-up for World Cup

Sharon Esinam Ampson Elge To Black Princesses 76567898 Telge United forward, Sharon Esinam Sampson

Fri, 10 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Telge United forward, Sharon Esinam Sampson has earned her maiden call-up for the Black Princesses who are preparing for the FIFA Women's World Cup U-20.

The Ghanaian born in Sweden was named among 31 players called by head coach, Ben Fokuo for the preparations.

The team is set to commence intense preparations at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence on June 12, 2022.

The forward has scored 4 goals, providing 3 assists in 6 matches in the Swedish Division 2 Women’s League.

The FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup will kick start on Wednesday, 10 August to

Sunday, 28 August 2022.

Ghana are in Group D alongside defending champions Japan, the USA, and the Netherlands.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
