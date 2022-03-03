Swedish club Örebro SK suspends salary of Ghanaian midfielder Nasiru Moro over indiscipline

Nasiru Moro

Ghanaian midfielder, Nasiru Moro has seen his salary at Swedish Superettan club Örebro SK suspended until further notice over indiscipline issues.

The player joined the Swedish top-flight club last summer and managed to help the team in the 2021 season after making 13 appearances.



Recently in the midst of interest from Norwegian outfit Odds BK, Nasiru Moro has become indisciplined and per reports has refused to train with his Örebro SK teammates.



OSK manager Axel Kjäll in an interview with NA disclosed, “He is not available for training and it is obviously a situation that we want to solve.



“He has an agreement with us and his job is to be a football player and then it includes being here and training with the team. I can not speculate in the time frame right now but we control this process and my job is to do things that are good for ÖSK Football. Since he has an agreement, that is what both he and we relate to.”

As part of a disciplinary measure, Örebro SK has punished the player by freezing his wages.



Nasiru Moro is contracted to Örebro SK until the summer of 2023.



