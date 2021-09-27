Swindon Town goalkeeper Jojo Wallocott gets maiden Black Stars call-up

Swindon Town FC goalkeeper, Jojo Wallocott

• Jojo Wallocott has been given gets his maiden Black Stars call-up

• He plays for English Fourth tier side, Swindon Town FC



• Ghana will play a double-header against Zimbabwe in the next round of qualifiers in October



Swindon Town FC goalkeeper, Jojo Wallocott has been named in the provisional Black Stars 32-man squad for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe.



Jojo Wallocott, the goalkeeper who plies his trade in the English Fourth tier league has been handed his maiden Black Stars call-up by head coach Milovan Rajevac.



The 26-year-old shot-stopper who has been given his first international call-up will be the only debutant in camp ahead of the Zimbabwe doubleheader.

Asante Kotoko youngster Danlad Ibrahim makes a return to the squad while Arsenal stalwart Thomas Partey who missed the games against Ethiopia and South Africa returns after recovering from an ankle injury that kept him out of action for the opening stages of the new season.



Another returnee is Ajax Amsterdam star Mohammed Kudus.



Below is the full squad:



Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati- Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak), Ibrahim Danlad, (Asante Kotoko), Jojo Wallocott (Swindon Town).



Defenders: Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Andrew Yiadom (Reading FC), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg).

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens), Mubarak Wakaso, (Shenzhen FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC).



Forwards: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Kamaldeen Suleymana (Rennes), Tariq Fosu-Henry (Brentford FC), Joel Fameyeh (Orenburg), Yaw Yeboah (Wisła Kraków), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha FC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor).



