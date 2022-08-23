Switzerland confirm pre-World Cup friendly against Ghana

The Black Stars of Ghana

The Swiss Football Association has confirmed that their senior national team will face Ghana in a pre-World Cup friendly.

The Swiss FA announced on Monday, August 22, 2022, that the game will be played in Abu Dhabi on November 17 — one week before the teams' first World Cup group games.



The Ghana Football Association announced the friendly in July, and their counterparts confirmed it a month later.



The World Cup begins on November 20, but Switzerland does not play until November 24 in Group G against Cameroon, a west African team like Ghana. Brazil and Serbia are also members of the group.



Ghana are in Group H and will play Portugal on November 24. Ghana also have games against South Korea and Uruguay.

There is only a one-week window of preparation for the 32 countries competing in Qatar, with players joining up with their national teams from 13 November.



Ghana played two friendlies after last month's qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, but an injury-affected and Covid-hit side lost 4-1 to Japan and then beat Chile on penalties after a 0-0 draw.



The four-time African champions will face Brazil in a friendly next month in London.