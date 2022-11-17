0
Switzerland friendly is a good challenge for us before World Cup – Otto Addo

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana head coach, Otto Addo has stressed that the chance to play a friendly match against Switzerland before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will do his team a lot of good.

The Black Stars on Thursday, November 17, will take on their Swiss counterpart in a friendly match in Abu Dhabi.

Ahead of the game, Coach Otto Addo says he is looking forward to a good test against a very good opponent.

“We have the possibility to play against a very good team. It’s a very good challenge before the World Cup. It’s the last test,” Coach Otto Addo said after Wednesday’s training.

The Black Stars coach added, “We will try some things and to see also which positions some players and also from the tactical point of view we can also have some more insights on some tactical things.”

Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be one of five African countries representing the continent.

The Black Stars will compete in Group H of the group stages of the tournament. In that group, Ghana will battle it out with two-time champions Uruguay, as well as European giants Portugal.

The other group opponent is South Korea from Asia.

While the 2022 FIFA World Cup will commence on Sunday, November 20, Ghana’s Black Stars will play their first match on November 24.

Subsequently, Ghana will take on South Korea on November 28 before finishing the group stages campaign with a rematch against Uruguay.

