Sylvester Appiah powers Dynamos to victory against Yadah in Chibuku Super Cup

Sylvester Appiah celebrates with teammates

Ghanaian defender Sylvester Appiah scored the only goal of the game to help Dynamos beat Yadah in the Chibuku Super Cup on Wednesday.

Appiah scored from a corner kick in the 35th minute to put his side in the lead at the National Sports Stadium.



Dynamos had missed a lot of chances in the game until the Ghanaian defender scored from a header.



The win ensured Dembare moved to within a point of securing a berth in the quarterfinals of the season-opening Cup competition.



The Glamour Boys moved to 17 points on the Group 1 standings, nine points clear of second-placed Yadah.

Appiah joined Dynamos from ZPC Kariba FC on a two-year contract in 2020.



He has been one of the consistent performers in the Zimbabwean top-flight since he arrived in the Southern Africa country.



Appiah was voted ZPC Kariba's Player of the Year 2019 following an outstanding campaign.



He fended off competition from Zimbabwe international defender Ian Nekati.