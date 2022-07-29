0
Syrian club Al Ahli announce signing of defender Joseph Adjei

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana U20 defender, Joseph Adjei, has completed a move to Syrian outfit, Al Ahli of Aleppo.

The 26-year-old signed a deal that will see him spend the 2022/23 campaign in Syria after leaving Saudi Arabian club Al Diriyah, where he spent the last six months on loan.

Al Ahli announced the arrival of the Ghanaian on their official Facebook page, and expects the defender to join his teammate next week.

"Aleppo's Ahli finished the procedures of the signing of Ghanaian defender, Joseph Adjei. This is to strengthen the ranks of Al Ahli next season. The player is expected to arrive in Aleppo next week," wrote the club.

Al Ahli are six times champions of Syria, and have won the Syrian Cup nine times. Continentally, they have won the AFC Cup once.

Joseph Adjei previously played for Wa All Stars, Cape Town FC, Al Orouba, Legon Cities and Malkiya.

