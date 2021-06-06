T.B Joshua death: Femi Fani- Kayode and oda Nigerians pay tribute to Pastor Temitope Joshua wey die at di age of 57
Sun, 6 Jun 2021 Source: bbc.com
Tributes don begin pour in for Temitope Balogun Joshua, di founder of di Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) wey die on Saturday June 5.
Femi Fani- Kayode, former Nigeria aviation minister tok for social media say "di news of Brother TB Joshua death make am sad".
Di church confam tori of im death on Sunday morning just few days before im 58th birthday for June 12.
See oda pipo tributes for di late pastor here.
