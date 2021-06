Fitaccen mai wa'azin Kiristocin dan Najeriya TB Joshua ya mutu.

Wata sanarwa da cocinsa mai suna The Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) ta fitar da safiyar Lahadi ta tabbatar da mutuwar Fasto Joshua.





On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: “Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.”