TB Joshua dead: Nigerian prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua followers rush to Synagogue to mourn

TB Joshua don die at di age of 57

Nigerian prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua followers don gather for Synagogue Church of All Nations [SCOAN] headquarters for Lagos to mourn im death.

Prophet TB Joshua wey die on Saturday 5 June, 2021 don spark questions among pipo about cause di death of di influential evangelist.



Di Synagogue Church wey confam di preacher death on Sunday, no give di exact cause of im sudden death.



Di church confam for di statement wey dem bring out say:



"Prophet TB Joshua leave legacy of service and sacrifice to God Kingdom wey go continue to live on for generations yet unborn.



BBC Pidgin enta SCOAN headquarters for Lagos after di news break and find out tears and shock still full ground following di death of Prophet TB Joshua.

Worshippers, beneficiaries and pipo wey dey live around di church gather dey cry sake of di death of Late TB Joshua.



"Dat man na better man of God. I never see im kain pastor before wey dey help pipo wey no dey even attend im church," Saidat wey be muslim tell BBC.



Nkiru, one of di mourners tok say "I go miss am. I no know how we go take do for di church as our prophet no dey again."



TB Joshua na very popular Nigerian preacher, televangelist and e die at age 57.



