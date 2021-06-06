TB Joshua dead: Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua death, Pastor Enoch Adeboye son Dare die, church deaths wey shake Nigeria recently
Sun, 6 Jun 2021 Source: bbc.com
Death of Temitope Balogun Joshua popularly known as Prophet TB Joshua shake Nigeria di tori land Sunday 6 June, 2021.
Prophet TB Joshua na very popular Nigerian preacher, televangelist, and founder of di Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).
Di pastor death at age 57 send shock down di spines of many of im followers inside di west African kontri and di world over.
Di Synagogue Church leader death news land exactly one month after Pastor Enoch Adeboye son Dare Adeboye death tori land.
BBC Pidgin don gada a list of popular church pastors deaths wey shake Nigeria recently.
