TUDEC prays for victims of Syria, Turkey earthquake

TUDEC has sent goodwill message to victims of the earthquake

TUDEC, a non-profit organization has sent a message of condolence to families of victims of the earthquake that hit part of Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6, 2022.

Tragedy hit parts of South-eastern Turkey and Syria with over 6000 people reported dead and tens of thousands injured.



The US Geological Survey said the 7.8 magnitude tremor struck at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) at a depth of 17.9km (11 miles) near the city of Gaziantep.



In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, TUDE and Galaxy International School relayed their message of condolence to the dead victims.



They also prayed for speedy recovery for the injured victims and expressed their excitement about news that Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has been rescued.



Read the statement below



On behalf of the Management of Galaxy International School and TUDEC, we want to express our sincere condolences to all Turkish and Syrian families who have lost their loved ones in the terrible earthquake that took place on Monday, February 8, 2023.

We would also wish the injured a speedy recovery and not forget those still waiting in the rubble to be rescued. We are also praying fervently for their salvation as quickly as possible.



Our prayer is for the government and all the citizens of Turkey and Syria to be safe.



We are happy that Christian Atsu, the Ghanaian football player who plays for the Turkish Football League, has been saved from the wreckage. We wish him a speedy recovery as well.



We finally thank the government and the people of Ghana for their immense support in these trying times. May God protect our world from all future disasters.



