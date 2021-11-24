TWI NEWS: Kojo Obeng Jnr to resume training after four-month lay-off

Kojo Obeng resumes training after four months injury layoff

Hearts of Oak forward, Kojo Obeng Junior is set to return training on November 24 after spending four months on the sidelines.



According to a report by Phobia news, the young forward will have a full session for the first time since suffering an ankle injury against Liberty Professional in July.



Obeng Jnr was the top scorer for the club last season, scoring 11 goals in all competitions, 10 in the and 1 in the domestic league cup with none being spot-kick.

The striker is said to have joined the team in Cape Coast as they prepare for their CAF Confederations Cup play-off first leg against JS Saoura on Sunday.



Scoring goals has been a major problem for Hearts so far and has resulted in the team failing to win any of their first four league matches.



Statistics indicate that Hearts are the second worse scoring side with just two goals, tied with Accra Lions and Elmina Sharks.



Hence, the return of Obeng Jr is a huge boost for coach Samuel Boadu who will be hoping to turn the tables for the club.



