Table Tennis: 2nd Edition of CEOs Tourney set for Saturday

Source: Nicholas Akussah, Contributor

The 2nd edition of the Chief Executive Officer's table tennis Championship is set for Saturday, 20th November 2021 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The event which is being organized by Safety Communication consult in partnership with Xodus Communication and L'AINE Services limited has attracted over 500 highly distinguished participants.



It is organized to create an atmosphere of fun workouts and open socialization among participants and CEOs.



The project Director at Safety Communication Consult, Mr. Eric Apedo in an interview with this portal encouraged Ghanaians and corporate managers to register in order to develop their network levels.



He disclosed that the event is open to all persons of different categories and levels in the private and public employment sectors.



Sharing their thoughts about the event, Mr. Christopher I.W King Esq, Head of Chambers Kings Law Consult and GELAGA chambers, who also doubles as the president of the Veterans Table Tennis Association said, "As president of the Veterans Table Tennis Association of Ghana, and a bronze medalist at the maiden edition, I am looking forward to lifting Good this time.

"This event presents priceless networking opportunities and the ambiances and spirit of love, fun, and relaxation. Come and showcase your skills, burn some fat and activate your sirtuins, to remain forever young," he said.



Renowned politician and Chairman of the African Business Center for Developing Education added "As most CEOs do not have enough time to exercise, am glad and happy to invite you to the second edition of the event happening next Saturday at Kempinski hotel. Personally, being a player of table tennis for the past 60 years would be glad to have you there, come and let's have fun together.



Veteran Kwaku Gyampo, CEO of Seamerchants and Fredymax limited hinted that " As a member of the VTTAG, defending champion from the maiden edition and a lifelong enthusiast, I am looking forward to lots more CEO'S, dusting off the cobwebs from their paddles and coming lock horns with probably familiar faces and making new friends.



The competition will witness only women and men singles respectively.



Deserving winners will walk home with attractive prizes which include certificates, medals, trophies, and products from sponsors.