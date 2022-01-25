Tactics don't always count in football - Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan dreams of coaching Black Stars

Gambia knockout Guinea in AFCON round of 16



Asamoah Gyan not thinking about retirement yet



Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has said tactics do not always count in terms of what it takes to win a football match.



The Black Stars' all-time top scorer believes mentality overshadows tactics regarding key elements in winning difficult matches, although tactics are essential.



While sharing his thoughts on Guinea's African Cup of Nations round 16 tie against Gambia, Gyan, who aspire to become a coach after retirement explained why mentality counts.

"My philosophy, I think the coach is here to guide you. The coach does his formation, teaches you the basics but I think 70% will come from the players' mentality going into a game like this. Because when you are going into a game, sometimes tactics don’t even count, you just go there ‘I am going to beat you whether I’m going to punch your face to beat you” you have to do it. So going into a game like this tactics count, the coach gives you the basics but it’s more about mentality." He said on SuperSports.



In the said game, Gambia-debutants eliminated Guinea, beating the Syli National 1-0 at the Stade Omnisports de Bafoussam stadium in Cameroon.



Asamoah Gyan, 35, is yet to officially hang his boots as he feels he still has football in him.



The former Sunderland man has confirmed in previous discussions on Super Sports that a career in coaching is appealing to him and thus will not hesitate to give it a try after retirement.



"It’s another career so if I want to go into coaching, then I have to make up my mind but it is another career and I need to try and get a coaching license but not think about the national team. If I think am capable of handling the national team in the future, why not? But I need to get the license first." he told Super Sports