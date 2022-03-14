Tactics don’t matter when it comes to Ghana vs Nigeria - John Paintsil

Former Ghana International, John Paintsil

John Paintsil tips Ghana to beat Nigeria

Paintsil urges Black Stars to show more commitment



CAF to decide on venue for Ghana vs Nigeria first leg



Former Ghana international, John Paintsil has disclosed that the tactics of coaches do not count when it comes to the Black Stars’ games against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



He noted that matches involving the two West African countries are more of a local derby which depends mostly on the determination of the players to play for the pride of their country.



Paintsil who played for Ghana’s national team for over a decade stated that coach Otto Addo's players must have a burning desire to beat Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

“When it comes to Nigeria and Ghana it’s a local derby and sometimes it’s the players who have to do more than the coach. Sometimes playing against Nigeria, the coach’s system won’t matter but the determination, hard work and putting their body on the line for the country that matters,” Paintsil told Graphic Sports.



“So, if we want to look at the tactics going to be used by the coach, I’ll say that when it comes to Ghana and Nigeria, the tactics of the coach doesn’t matter because the players have to play for pride so this one, we don’t expect much from the coaches,” he stated.



Despite the quality of Nigeria's squad, Paintsil believes Ghana has a better chance of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars are scheduled to take on Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs on March 25 and 29.