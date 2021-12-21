Taekwondo athletes Joshua Nii Ayettey and Michael Davidson win medals at 20th Brussels International Taekwondo Tournament

The athletes with their medals

Senior athletes of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation, Joshua Nii Ayettey and Michael Davidson won Gold and Silver medals respectively at the 20th Brussels International Taekwondo Tournament, Belgium on Saturday, 4th of December 2021.

Joshua, in the +87Kg, defeated Amine Bouredji of France 25-10 in the finals to clinch the gold medal while Michael Davidson, unfortunately, lost narrowly 14-10 to Pascal Niks of Netherlands ???????? in the -80kg category finals for his Silver medal.



The two who will arrive back in Ghana on Saturday, December 11, originally registered to participate in this year’s Austrian Open slated for November 28, but had to move to Italy for further preparation upon the unfortunate cancellation of the Austrian Open.



With determination, although disappointed, Joshua and Michael had Master Charles Cromwell, an Italian-based Ghanaian coach, take them through tactical training and the effective use of the digital scoring system in sparring.



Cromwell’s training and coaching paid off as the two grabbed gold and silver in their respective weight categories.

The two athletes have expressed loads of gratitude for Master Cromwell’s assistance. Cromwell, who has competed for Ghana before, has been giving assistance to Ghanaian taekwondo athletes over the years whenever the situation arises.



Joshua and Michael are now poised to take on any opponents on their journey to the 2023 African Games in Ghana and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.



The Secretary General of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation, Master Adnan Odartey Lamptey, vouched for the tenacity of the two athletes and called for sports authorities, organisations, and individuals to sponsor such gallant athletes to attend more international tournaments.