Take Black Stars call-ups in good faith - CK Akonnor to Felix Afena-Gyan

AS Roma youngster, Felix Afena-Gyan

Afena-Gyan rejects Black Stars call-up

Ghana to land in Cameroon on Friday for AFCON



Ghana to play Morocco at Ahidjo Stadium



Former Black Stars head coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has advised AS Roma youngster, Felix Afena-Gyan, to honor national team call-ups.



Akonnor has suggested to Afena-Gyan be devoted to grab any invitations to play for the four times African Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions.



The 18-year-old has so far rejected two call-ups to represent Ghana on the international level.

He was recently included in Ghana's provisional squad for the 2021 AFCON which will take place in Cameroon in 2022 but the teenager turned down the invitation.



“It depends on what the boy has in mind and what he wants to achieve. But in all fairness, if you get the chance to play for the national team, you need to take it in good faith”, he told Happy Sports.



Akonnor added that despite rejecting Black Stars call-ups, he believes Afena-Gyan will not ditch Ghana for Italy.



“I don’t think he is looking forward to playing for Italy” the coach said.



Afena-Gyan had his breakthrough at Roma after netting two goals for the Serie A side in a game against Genoa in November, 2022.

Ghana are set to make their 23rd appearance at the AFCON and will be looking forward to laying their hands on a trophy they last won in 1982-their fourth and last title.



When asked about whether or not Ghana can lift the AFCON trophy in Cameroon, Akonnor said: “I will be supporting Ghana. None of us can tell where the team will reach”.



The team spent three weeks in Doha, Qatar and are set to land in Cameroon on January 7, 2022, for the biggest international tournament on the African continent.



Ghana will play their first game against Morocco on January 10 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé.