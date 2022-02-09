'Take a cue from Senegal' – Samson Deen to GFA

Senegal Teranga Lions lineup before a game

Source: GNA

Mr. Samson Deen, President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) has said the Ghana Football Association (GFA) should take a cue from the Senegalese Football Federation when selecting the next coach for the Black Stars.

In a statement to the media, Mr. Deen said, the success of Senegal at the just ended Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was due to consistency in the technical direction of the team as well as the belief in the ability of Coach Aliou Cissey.



He added, the GFA must tow that line and believe in the ability of local coaches to deliver, when given the respect and support by the local football controlling body.



“Captain Dr. Hassan Shehata of Egypt and Now Aliou Cisse were made to lead with all the support they deserved from their Country.



“Why hire a foreign coach, especially when the football world knows that you (The GFA) can't afford to splash the cash on him for his services?

“If we want to get this done, then let's believe our own can get us there.” He told GNA Sports.



According Mr. Deen, the English tactician (Chris Hughton) was not a household name in the football world, adding that he was not in the class of the likes of Carlos Quiroz, “at least we saw his signature on the Egyptian Team”.



Mr. Deen suggested that, the GFA in selecting an Interim Coach for the Black Stars should consider Akwesi Appiah as the Head, with Ibrahim Tanko and Otto Addo – as Assistant Coaches, whilst Karim Zito takes up the scouting job, with Ben Owu as the Goalkeeper’s Trainer.