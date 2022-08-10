Take advantage of Kenpong packages to support Black Stars in Qatar - NAPO to Ghanaians

Matthew Opoku Prempeh addressing Kenpong and his team

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to lend the senior national football team, the Black Stars, their unflinching support in their preparation and participation in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The minister made the call during a courtesy call on him by staff and management of Kenpong Travel and Tours Limited in his office.



Kenpong Travel and Tours, led by its CEO Mr. Kennedy Agyepong, informed the hard-working minister it had designed tailor-measured and carefully thought through travel packages for Ghanaian soccer fans who desire to attend the World Cup in Qatar.



Mr. Agyapong said Kenpong Travel and Tours was seized with the relevant experience, skill, and expertise to execute the World Cup project handed to the company by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.



He assured the minister that his company would deliver a classy and memorable organization for Ghanaian soccer fans who will travel lo Qatar in November for the FIFA World Cup.



In response, the minister said he had no doubt whatsoever that Kenpong will discharge its responsibility as a travel agency for the Qatar World Cup to the admiration of all.

He charged all departments and agencies under the Ministry of Energy to explore the opportunity of supporting their staff and partners to attend the Qatar World Cup.



Dr. Opoku Prempeh was optimistic about the chances of the Black Stars at the Qatar World Cup when he said, "with the support of all Ghanaians, the Black Stars are capable of surprising their opponents by qualifying out of the group."



He underscored the importance of supporters when he said, "it is imperative that we offer our unflinching support to the Black Stars. Traveling to Qatar will immensely help the team. All Ghanaians should endeavor and



attend the Qatar World Cup."