Talaba Sports Club new signing Abdul-Ganiyu bids farewell to Asante Kotoko

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Ismail Ganiyu

Ghana defender Ismail Abdul-Ganiyu has waved goodbye to Asante Kotoko in a statement published on social media following his move to Talaba Sports Club in Iraq.

Abdul-Ganiyu joins the club on a one-year deal as a free agent.



The highly-rated defender left Asante Kotoko at the end of the 2022/23 football season after helping the club to emerge as Champions of the Ghana Premier League.



According to information gathered, the contract signed by the 26-year-old includes a clause that could see him sign a one-year extension when the initial deal expires.



"End Of Era. Sporting compliments to the entire Ghana football fraternity," he said in his farewell letter.



"With fond memories from my time with Asante Kotoko SC, I write to announce the end of our relationship.



"After four years of career-changing time in the colours of Asante Kotoko SC, the time has come for us to mutually end our stay together, with fond memories to look back at. From the roaring voices at the Baba Yara Stadium to the unflinching love from the Porcupine family, my time at Asante Kotoko SC could not have been any better.

"The pinnacle of my time was that triumphant game against Medeama SC which confirmed us as the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier league champions.



"I fulfilled a lifelong dream of leading the biggest Ghanaian football club to domestic triumph. Days like these don’t repeat often.



"The fond memories from the club including Normalization Cup, Otumfuo Cup, President’s Cup, Qualifications into the Group Stages of the CAF Confederation Cup and the latest trophy as Ghana Premier League Champions made my stay memorable. I could not have achieved these alone. We worked for it and we achieved a lot as a team.



"I believe in the concept of Ubuntu, “I am because you are and you because of me, together we are.



“I was a porcupine before joining the club and will be a porcupine after leaving the club.



"I have no grudges whatsoever against anyone and will continue to support the club.