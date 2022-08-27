0
Talented teenager Forson Omari hits stunning brace for Manchester United in Premier League 2

Sat, 27 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasportsonline.com

English-born Ghanaian talent Forson Omari was on a brace for Manchester United‘s U21s in their 2-2 drawn game with Fulham in the Premier League 2 on Friday, August 26.

The 18-year-old talent, who is eligible for both England and Ghana, drew the young Red Devils on level terms after canceling out a 16th-minute strike from Adrion Pajaziti for the Cottagers.

United won the ball high up the pitch through Hardley Bray who crossed the box, where Omari latched on to a fiercely fired ball into the top corner to keep the scoring 1-1 at half-time.

Finnish-born Ghanaian Terry Ablade, son of former Ghana U17 star, restored the lead for Fulham just 2 minutes after the interval.

However, Forson once again pulled the plugs on Fulham’s near-celebration with a brilliant finish in stoppage-time after drilling the ball into the top corner from outside the box to surely save a point.

He has scored 2 goals and provided 1 assist in 4 games for United in the 2022/23 season.

His Ghanaian compatriot Kobbie Mainoo lasted 72 minutes for United in the game.

