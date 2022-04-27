'Talk less and work more’- Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe tells GFA President Kurt Okraku

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, has urged the current leader of the association, Kurt Okraku, to channel his energy into delivering the promises he made to the football community before he was elected.



Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe believes that Kurt Okraku has been doing more talking than putting his boot on the ground to work.



He has therefore advised him to do the needful because he was elected to deliver and not to just talk.



Kurt Okraku has often been criticized for failing to deliver his promise of getting a title sponsor for the Ghana Premier League after close to three years of his reign after taking over from the Normalization Committee in 2019.

Asked in an interview with Bridget Otoo on Metro TV’s One on One about the performance of Kurt Okraku as GFA President for the past three years, the Accra Hearts of Oak Board Member told the Dreams FC owner to sit up and work.



“I have not really studied him much but I will advise him to do less talking and rather do a lot of work,” Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe stated.



Currently, 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League is being played without a title sponsor.



