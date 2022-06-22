Tamale City FC were just unlucky against Nsoatreman FC – Coach Hamza Mohammed

Tamale City FC head coach, Hamza Mohammed

Tamale City FC head coach, Hamza Mohammed, says the better team lost in the final of the Division One League playoff against Nsoatreman FC.

Tamale City lost 2-1 to Nsoatreman FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday to miss out on promotion to the Ghana Premier League.



Mohammed Hamza congratulated his players despite the defeat and believed they were just unlucky in the game.

“Yes, I was surprised. The better side lost yesterday. Nsoatreman FC did well but after the game and extra time, we were the better side. We didn’t take our chances. We congratulate them for qualifying, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy FM.



“After the defeat, we will regroup. Our future looks bright. We will pick up the pieces and move forward. next season we will give it another try”, he added.