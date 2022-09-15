Tamale City blames inadequate preparation for sloppy start to GPL campaign

Assistant coach of Tamale City Hamza Mohammed has blamed inadequate preparation for the sides sloppy start of the Ghana Premier League campaign.
The 2022/23 domestic top-flight campaign commenced last weekend with the Ghana Premier League debutantes suffering 1-0 defeat to Karela United at away.
In an interview with Sunyani-based Union FM, the former Ghana star lamented on inadequate preparation to the start of the season.
“Because we qualified late, we didn’t get enough time to prepare and that’s is affecting us”
“We were thinking GFA will give us some special dispensation to prepare adequately, but they did not”
“We were not satisfied with our preparations prior to the league but we won’t dwell on that and fail”
Meanwhile, Hamza Mohammed has vowed Tamale City will fight to maintain their status in the league at the end of season.
- Our ultimate target is to maintain our league status - Tamale City assistant coach
- Techiman Eleven Wonders appoint Mensah Logosu as new head coach
- Coach David Duncan talks about Medeama’s quest to win league title
- Etouga was celebrated more than Yaw Annor despite winning golden boot - Ishmael Addo
- Welcome to the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season
- Read all related articles