Tamale City blames inadequate preparation for sloppy start to GPL campaign

Tamale City players celebrate a goal

Assistant coach of Tamale City Hamza Mohammed has blamed inadequate preparation for the sides sloppy start of the Ghana Premier League campaign.

The 2022/23 domestic top-flight campaign commenced last weekend with the Ghana Premier League debutantes suffering 1-0 defeat to Karela United at away.



In an interview with Sunyani-based Union FM, the former Ghana star lamented on inadequate preparation to the start of the season.



“Because we qualified late, we didn’t get enough time to prepare and that’s is affecting us”

“We were thinking GFA will give us some special dispensation to prepare adequately, but they did not”



“We were not satisfied with our preparations prior to the league but we won’t dwell on that and fail”



Meanwhile, Hamza Mohammed has vowed Tamale City will fight to maintain their status in the league at the end of season.