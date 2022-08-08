1
Menu
Sports

Tamale City qualifies for Ghana Premier League

Tamale City FZp1aM9XoAU6PAK.jfif Tamale City FC

Mon, 8 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Division One League side, Tamale City FC will play in the Ghana Premier League next season after gaining promotion through the mini-league organized by the Ghana Football Association.

The Tamale-based club had to beat off competition from Ebusua Dwarfs and Liberty Professionals to gain promotion to the topflight league as they replace demoted Ashantigold from the Ghana Premier League.

Tamale City drew 1-1 with Ebusua Dwarfs in the decider at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, August 8, 2022, to secure their promotion.

Prior to their win on Monday, Tamale City earned a 1-0 win over Liberty Professionals in a tough match to secure their chances of qualification on Saturday, August 6th, 2022.

The Citizens as they are nicknamed only needed a draw or win to realize their dream of playing in the Ghana Premier League for the first time.

Tamale City were beaten by Nsoateman FC in a Division One League playoff game.

Following the demotion of Ashantigold from the GPL for match manipulation, the GFA agreed on second-best clubs in the DOL to play a mini-league to replace the Obuasi-based club.

JNA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Atta Mills' illness started after 2004 elections - Brother reveals
List of properties Antwi ne Antwi lost to strange sickness
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
Related Articles: