Tammy Abraham joins Roma on a five-year contract for £34m

England striker, Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham has joined Roma from Chelsea on a five-year contract for £34m.

The 23-year-old England striker was Chelsea’s joint-top goalscorer with 12 goals in all competitions last season but found first-team opportunities limited following the arrival of head coach Thomas Tuchel in January.



Champions League winners Chelsea re-signed Romelu Lukaku for a club-record £97.5m from Inter Milan on Thursday.



Chelsea has a £68m buyback option on their academy graduate, which can be triggered in the summer of 2023, while Abraham will wear the No 9 shirt at Roma.



“You can sense when a club really wants you – and Roma made their interest clear immediately,” said Abraham.

“Roma is a club that deserves to be fighting for titles and trophies. I’ve had the experience of winning major trophies and I want to be in those competitions again – so I want to help this team to achieve that and get to the level where Roma should be.



“It’s a massive honour to be the No. 9 at this club, and I just can’t wait to get started and to help the team.”



Abraham, an unused substitute in Chelsea’s Super Cup win against Villarreal in midweek and Premier League victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday, underwent a medical in Rome on Sunday.



Roma, managed by former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, opened their Serie A campaign against Fiorentina at the Stadio Olympico on August 22.