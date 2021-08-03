Tamyra Mensah-Stock becomes 1st black woman to win Olympic gold in Wrestling

American wrestler, Tamyra Mensah-Stock

• Tamyra Mensah-Stock won gold medal in Wrestling

• She defeated Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu in the final



• Mensah-Stock lost her Ghanaian father in 2020



American athlete of Ghanaian descent, Tamyra Mensah-Stock became the first black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in Wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.



Tamyra Mensah-Stock won gold in the women’s freestyle 68kg wrestling final after defeating Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu 4-1.



Blessing Oborududu bagged the silver medal as Ukraine's Alla Cherkasova and Kyrgyzstan's Meerim Zhumanazarova claimed bronze medals.

The American athlete who was unable to qualify for the 2016 Olympics in Rio said she was confident coming into this battle.



"Yes, I knew I could do it. I knew it would be hard. I prayed I could do it. In my wildest dreams, I knew I could do it," Mensah-Stock said on winning an Olympic gold medal.



The athlete of Ghanaian descent who lost her father last year said, her father “would have been the loudest one here. He would be so proud. He would be so happy. He's from Ghana too... he was like enemies with Nigeria so it's kind of poetic I had to wrestle a Nigerian in the finals," Mensah-Stock said through tears of joy.



