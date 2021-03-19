Tanzania country profile- important facts and dates about di East African nation

Tanzania be key kontri for di East Africa sub region

All eyes dey on Tanzania as di kontri dey prepare to swear in a new president on Friday afta di death of President John Magufuli.

President Magufuli die on Wednesday from heart complications for one hospital for Der Salam.



Na Samia Suluhi Hassan dem swear in as President on Friday for small ceremony.



Madam Hassan come from di semi-autonomous islands of Zanzibar and she don serve as Presido Magufuli deputy since 2015. She be di first Tanzania female president.



Dis na some facts you fit no know about Tanzania.



United Republic of Tanzania

Capital: Dodoma



Population : 55.5 million



Area 945,087 sq km (364,900 sq miles)



Major languages :English, Swahili



Major religions :Christianity, Islam

Life expectancy: 63 years (men), 67 years (women)



Currency: Tanzanian shilling



Source- UN, World Bank



TIMELINE



Some key dates for Tanzania history:

1916 - British, Belgian and South African sojas occupy German East Africa. Three years later, di League of Nations give Britain mandate over Tanganyika - Wey today na mainland Tanzania.



1961 - Tanganyika gain independence wit Julius Nyerere as prime minister; Zanzibar gain independence for 1963.



1964 - Two territories unite as Tanzania.



1978 - Ugandans bin temporarily occupy one piece of Tanzanian territory and, for 1979, Tanzanian forces invade Uganda, occupy di capital, Kampala, and help to remove President Idi Amin.



1992 - Dem amend dia Constitution to allow multi-party politics.

1998 - Al-Qaeda Islamist terror group bomb US embassies for Tanzania and Kenya.