Tanzania dey bury dia former president John Magufuli for im hometown of Chato

Tori be say di 61-year-old president die of heart complications

On Friday, March 26, Tanzania go bury dia former President John Magufuli for im home town of Chato, for north-west part of di kontri.

Dem bin do im official funeral for di capital, Dodoma, on Monday and since then im funeral procession don move through di kontri.



President Samia Suluhu Hassan, wey succeed am, go lead di nation during di burial ceremony.



She tweet a thank you note to "everybody wey show support and send condolence messages during dis difficult and trying times for di nation."

Media Houses, artists, musicians and everyone who has supported comforted and sent us condolence messages during this difficult and trying times for our nation. May our good Lord grant our beloved late President eternal peace. Amen. — Samia Suluhu (@SuluhuSamia) March 26, 2021

Days ahead of di burial ceremony, police bin arrest four pipo for allegedly mocking di death of di former president.Di regional police head of di south-west region of Mbeya, Urlich Matei, say di suspects intend to "cause chaos and breach of peace".Di kontri bin suspend all public activities during di 21 days wey dem set for mourning for di president.