Tanzanian side Namungo FC set to sign Bechem United defender Emmanuel Asante

Emmanuel Asante

Tanzanian outfit Namungo FC are closing in on Bechem United defender Emmanuel Asante.

The enterprising left-back enjoyed a decent campaign with the Hunters in the just ended Ghana football season.



He was instrumental as Bechem United finished second in the Ghana Premier League and also reached the final of the MTN FA Cup but unfortunately lost to Hearts of Oak.



It is said talks between Namungo FC and Bechem United are far advanced, with the player expected to travel to Tanzania to complete the deal in the coming days.

Namungo FC are ready to pay 50,000 dollars to secure the services of the defender ahead of next season.



Emmanuel Asante is expected to penned a two-year deal with the Tanzanian club