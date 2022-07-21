0
Menu
Sports

Tanzanian side Namungo FC set to sign Bechem United defender Emmanuel Asante

Emmmas Emmanuel Asante

Thu, 21 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Tanzanian outfit Namungo FC are closing in on Bechem United defender Emmanuel Asante.

The enterprising left-back enjoyed a decent campaign with the Hunters in the just ended Ghana football season.

He was instrumental as Bechem United finished second in the Ghana Premier League and also reached the final of the MTN FA Cup but unfortunately lost to Hearts of Oak.

It is said talks between Namungo FC and Bechem United are far advanced, with the player expected to travel to Tanzania to complete the deal in the coming days.

Namungo FC are ready to pay 50,000 dollars to secure the services of the defender ahead of next season.

Emmanuel Asante is expected to penned a two-year deal with the Tanzanian club

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Nat'l Cathedral: Developer threatens to sue govt
Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh resigns - Reports
I stabbed J. B. Danquah with a jack knife – Sexy Dondon confesses
Watch how military brutalized suspected ‘galamseyers’
Atta Mills tomb: Koku Anyidoho replies Samuel Atta Mills
Atta Mills tomb: Samuel Atta Mills slams Koku Anyidoho
Rev. Owusu Bempah laments hardship
Ghanaian politicians save almost $3.4 billion in Swiss banks - Captain Smart
SC grants ‘commercial sex worker’ big win in breach of promise to marry case
Ex-MP slams15 regional chairs who declared support for John Boadu