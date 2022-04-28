Tariq Fosu to join French side Strasbourg this summer

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Brentford winger Tariq Fosu will join French Ligue 1 side, Strasbourg at the end of the season, Footballghana.com can report.
The 26-year-old is expected to make the switch after his club reportedly reached an agreement for the transfer this summer.
Fosu, who has struggled with injuries has featured just once for the club in the ongoing English Premier League.
With just a year left on his existing contract, the Ghanaian forward will depart Brentford to join Strasbourg.
The French Ligue 1 side tabled a 2 million Euros offer for the services of the enterprising winger.
Tariq Fosu has had stints with Reading, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United.
