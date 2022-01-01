Tariq Lamptey Cup: Gyenyame FC wins tourney sponsored by Brighton & Hove Albion star

A photo of the winner of the Tariq Lamptey Cup

Gyenyame FC won the Tariq Lamptey Cup after beating Central Rovers 1-0 on Thursday, 30 December 2021, in Cape Coast.

A late goal scored by striker Cosmos Bondzie clinched the trophy in the hotly contested finale at the Robert Mensah Stadium.



Gyenyame FC lifted the glittering trophy and an amount of GHc 2,000 which was sponsored by the foundation of the Brighton & Hove Albion right-back.



In the third-place playoff, Paabadu FC recovered from two goals down to beat nine-man Friend Babies FC 3-2.



In the opening fixture, Gyenyame FC played out a 0-0 draw with Paabadu FC but the former won 4-2 on penalties.

Game 2 saw Central Rovers and Friend Babies settle for a 1-1 draw in regulation time.



Rovers took the lead through left winger Suleman Mohammed in the first half but Friend Babies' Eric Arthur converted a penalty spot to equalize.



During the penalty shootout, Rovers' goalkeeper Abdulai Abdul-Aziz saved two kicks to send the Kotokoraba-based through to the final.