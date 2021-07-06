Tariq Lamptey begins pre-season training with Brighton after injury return

Ghanaian defender, Tariq Lamptey

Fit-again Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey has started pre-season training with Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of the 2021/22 football season.

The enterprising full-back endured a difficult 2020/21 campaign due to injuries making only 11 appearances scoring just once.



His season came to an abrupt end in March 2021 due to a hamstring injury.

Manager Graham Potter’s side started pre-season last week Thursday with Tariq Lamptey and Solly March who missed the greater part of last season joining their teammates for training.



Lamptey returned from injury is a major boost for Brighton as they prepare for the upcoming season.