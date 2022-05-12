4
Tariq Lamptey completes nationality switch to play for Ghana

Tariq Lamptey Ghanaweb.png Tariq Lamptey

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

English-born Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey has finally completed his nationality switch to play for Ghana at the senior level, Dailymailgh.com understands.

According to a Ghanaian coach based in the United Kingdom known as Coach Freddie, the Brighton and Hove Albion youngster has finally completed the nationality switch from England to represent Ghana.

He said in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM about Lamptey’s decision to play for Ghana.

According to him, the 20-year-old has already acquired his Ghanaian passport and is eligible for a call-up for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.

“Tariq Lamptey’s switch is done. He is available now for Ghana and it now depends on the coach if he will invite him for the upcoming games or not. To be honest, I shouldn’t be saying this but the switch is done,” Coach Freddie said.





