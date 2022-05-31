Tariq Lamptey details reasons for his visit to Ghana

Brighton and Hove Albion star Tariq Lamptey

The arrival of Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey in Ghana has furthered the belief that the right back is on the cusp of willing his national team career to Ghana.



Tariq, according to reports arrived in Ghana on Monday, May 30, 2022 in the company of his parents.



Shortly after his arrival, there were credible reports that Tariq will meet the Black Stars coaches and players to officially communicate his decision to play for the Ghana.

The reports added that Tariq Lamptey will watch Ghana’s game against Madagascar on Wednesday, June 1 at the Cape Coast Stadium.



But in an interview with Joy FM, the 21-year-old disclosed the purpose of his visit to the country.



With the season ending just last week, Tariq Lamptey says he is in the country to relax and also check out his foundation.



“To be honest, I just came back for holiday. Obviously, it’s been a good but long season so I just came to get some rest, some sun – I’ve come to see some family and friends that I have not seen for a while. I’m taking this opportunity just to relax and whine down after a long season.



“Yeah, I have. Obviously, the charity work I have been doing for a number of years with the support of some very important and trusted people. So I am just here to try and for the first time get hands on it and do it in person. It is something that is really close to my heart and I’m looking forward to meeting the people and hopefully having a good day,” he said.

When quizzed specifically on reports that he is in the country to complete his nationality switch, Tariq Lamptey parried the question, stressing that he is not in the country to deal with football issues.



“To be honest, I just had to come just to… The season is finished now. It’s been a long, good season. I just came just to relax, just to try and do some charity work and see how the foundation is doing, see some family and friends, and not think about football too much. Maybe, I know the game is on so if I have the chance to go and watch that will be good but not too much football other than that, just try and relax and do one or two things that I came here to do,” he said.



Tariq, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah are three UK-born players being chased by Ghana ahead of the World Cup.



It has been widely speculated all three players are open to the idea of playing for Ghana with the World Cup being the biggest appeal.



The Black Stars will begin their 2023 AFCON qualification campaign against Madagascar on June 1 before taking on the Central African Republic four days later.

