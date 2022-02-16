0
Tariq Lamptey hailed by football fans for performance against Manchester United

Brighton and Hove Albion star Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey put up a commendable performance although Brighton & Hove Albion suffered a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in Tuesday’s Premier League showing.

Lifted by their away win at Watford last time out, the Seagulls travelled to Old Trafford with the ambition of picking all points against Ralf Rangnick’s men.

However, that was not the case as they crumbled thanks to second-half strikes from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

One of the standout performers for Graham Potter’s men was Lamptey – who was introduced for Leandro Trossard on the hour mark.

Aside from giving the Red Devils a restless night with his interminable runs, the 21-year-old - who has been linked with a big move out of Falmer Stadium – contributed 22 touches, eight passes and a passing accuracy of 100%.

