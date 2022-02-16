Tariq Lamptey hailed by football fans for performance against Manchester United

Brighton and Hove Albion star Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey put up a commendable performance although Brighton & Hove Albion suffered a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in Tuesday’s Premier League showing.

Lifted by their away win at Watford last time out, the Seagulls travelled to Old Trafford with the ambition of picking all points against Ralf Rangnick’s men.



However, that was not the case as they crumbled thanks to second-half strikes from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.



One of the standout performers for Graham Potter’s men was Lamptey – who was introduced for Leandro Trossard on the hour mark.



Aside from giving the Red Devils a restless night with his interminable runs, the 21-year-old - who has been linked with a big move out of Falmer Stadium – contributed 22 touches, eight passes and a passing accuracy of 100%.



For this reason, Africans went on social media to express their delight with his performance.

Pogba cameo was fantastic last night. But what about Lamptey as well! Whoever gets him is getting a real talent — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) February 16, 2022

There’s a star man, running down the right!



His name is Tariq Lamptey and he’s fucking dynamite ???? pic.twitter.com/jTmautEQmX — SEAGULLS SOCIAL (@SeagullsSocial) February 12, 2022

Brighton were really impressive. Certainly the better side at 11 v 11 and they unsettled #mufc a couple of times after the red card. Lamptey had a good impact but United should've won more comfortably before they got the second. Ronaldo and Sancho good. Pogba's impact impressive. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) February 15, 2022

Get Lamptey to United next season. He is a baller #mufc ???? pic.twitter.com/QVbQcKA7pD — Kyle Quinn (@UtdKyler) February 15, 2022

Tariq Lamptey should be in top five best RB in league debates. He's class???? #MUNBRI — rojo (@RodGyUtd_) February 15, 2022

????GW25 -83 points????

????2k!????????

Attacking those doubles paid off. Reluctantly sold Son for Bruno but has paid off nicely

Huge haul from Lamptey was due! Held him since GW11!!

The last SIU? Will I own Ronaldo again this season/ever again?#FPL #GW25 #FPLCommunity pic.twitter.com/J8KphSqQ8y — FPL_OLISE (@FPL_OLISE) February 16, 2022

Lamptey should be considered for the RB position at #MUFC without any questions asked. #MUNBHA — UnitedSupremo ???????????????? (@UnitedSupremo) February 15, 2022

Lamptey has been excellent, unsurprisingly. #MUNBHA — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) February 15, 2022