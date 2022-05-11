13
Menu
Sports

Tariq Lamptey has agreed to play for Ghana - London-based Ghanaian coach

Video Archive
Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tariq Lamptey's switch to Ghana has been completed- Personal trainer of the player has said

Ghana given a major boost with news about Tariq Lamptey's switch

Ghana qualify to 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brighton and Hove Albion defender will be playing for the Black Stars after agreeing to represent the country of his father, London-based Ghanaian coach Freddie has said on Kumasi-based Pure FM.

Tariq Lamptey has been on the radar of the Ghana Football Association since making his senior debut for Chelsea against Arsenal in a London derby in January 2020.

The move to get Tariq to switch allegiance from the Three Lions to play for the Black Stars proved difficult because the player was weighing his options with England, according to reports.

But the coach who was referred to as the personal trainer of Tariq Lamptey on Pure FM stated that an agreement has been reached and the Brighton and Hove Albion defender will now play for Ghana.

"Tariq Lamptey's switch is done. He is available now for Ghana and it now depends on the coach if he will invite him for the upcoming games or not. To be honest I shouldn't be saying this but the switch is done," Coach Freddie said on Pure FM.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I am not happy with the economy – Gabby Otchere-Darko
COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah gets top Commonwealth post
Nana Aba Anamoah’s reaction to Akufo-Addo’s tweet ‘sparks fire’
Meet the first female and only CJ who swore in 4 presidents in the history of Ghana
Mahama will be the best candidate for NDC and NPP – Gabby explains
It was difficult choosing journalism over my son - Nana Aba Anamoah
It was difficult choosing journalism over my son - Nana Aba Anamoah
Here is why Afia Pokuaa will quit journalism by 2024
Politics is for all, not your family property – Bishop Bosomtwe Ayensu to NDC
Why this U.S president was forced to apologize to a Ghanaian minister in 1957
Related Articles: