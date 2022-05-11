Tariq Lamptey has agreed to play for Ghana - London-based Ghanaian coach

Tariq Lamptey's switch to Ghana has been completed- Personal trainer of the player has said

Ghana given a major boost with news about Tariq Lamptey's switch



Ghana qualify to 2022 FIFA World Cup



Brighton and Hove Albion defender will be playing for the Black Stars after agreeing to represent the country of his father, London-based Ghanaian coach Freddie has said on Kumasi-based Pure FM.



Tariq Lamptey has been on the radar of the Ghana Football Association since making his senior debut for Chelsea against Arsenal in a London derby in January 2020.



The move to get Tariq to switch allegiance from the Three Lions to play for the Black Stars proved difficult because the player was weighing his options with England, according to reports.



But the coach who was referred to as the personal trainer of Tariq Lamptey on Pure FM stated that an agreement has been reached and the Brighton and Hove Albion defender will now play for Ghana.

"Tariq Lamptey's switch is done. He is available now for Ghana and it now depends on the coach if he will invite him for the upcoming games or not. To be honest I shouldn't be saying this but the switch is done," Coach Freddie said on Pure FM.







