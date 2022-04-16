Tariq Lamptey hints of possible Ghana switch ahead of World Cup

England youth star Tariq Lamptey

England youth star Tariq Lamptey has suggested in an exclusive interview with Ghanasoccernet.com that he could play for the Ghana senior national team, Black Stars.

Lamptey, who was born in London to Ghanaian parents, is a top priority for the Ghana Football Association.



The GFA attempted several times to bring Lamptey to Black Stars, and despite their failures, they have not given up the hunt.



The Brighton and Hove Albion right-back currently plays for the England U-21 team, but there's a good chance he'll switch after the Black Stars qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Lamptey is one of the best young players in the Premier League, as evidenced by his impressive display in Brighton's 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspurs on Saturday.

The 21-year-old was one of Brighton's standout performers in the shock victory to dent Tottenham's chances of finishing in the top four.



Speaking to Ghanasoccernet.com after the game, Lamptey was asked about his international future and whether he could play for the Black Stars at the World Cup in Qatar.



He responded, “I’m not sure yet. I’ve to just keep focusing on my club football. Take a game by game and then we’ll see.”