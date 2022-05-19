Tariq Lamptey in, Ati Zigi out: Ghana's 40-man squad for 2023 AFCON Qualifiers - Reports

GFA to maintain Otto Addo as Black Stars coach
Ghana to face Madagascar in 2023 AFCON qualifiers
Ghana to play Japan, Chile in an international friendly
Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo is set to announce his squad for the 2023 African Cup of Nations.
According to a list revealed by sports journalist Saddick Adams, a 40-man provisional squad would be named with many new faces before trimming it down to 35.
Among the fresh names are Mohammed Salisu and Tariq Lamptey while Bernard Mensah and Majeed Ashimeru who would be making a long return.
Ghana will begin their qualifiers against Madagascar on June 1, 2022, before playing the Central African Republic four days later.
Ghana are in Group E for the qualifiers alongside, Angola, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.
The four-time AFCON champions will play their final game of the first round of the qualifiers against Angola in September 2022.
In addition to the qualifiers in June, Ghana will play two international friendlies against Japan and Chile ahead of the World Cup.
Below is the rumoured Black Stars squad for the upcoming international break
Goalkeeper
Dandlad Ibrahim - Asante Kotoko
Richard Ofori - Orlando Pirates
David Akologo - Club Aurora
Jojo Wollacott - Swindon Town
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen - Eupen
Defenders
Tariq Lamptey - Brighton and Hove Albion
Dennis Odoi - Club Brugge
Jan Gyamerah - Hamburger SV
Enoch Kwarteng - Bordeux
Jeffrey Schlupp - Crystal Palace
Derrick Arthur Köhn - Willem II
Baba Rahman - Reading
Gideon Mensah - Bordeux
Alexander Djiku - Strasbourg
Daniel Amartey - Leicester City
Mohammed Salisu - Southampton
Patric Pfeiffer - SV Darmstadt 98
Joseph Aidoo - Celta Vigo
Jonathan Mensah - Columbus Crew
Stephan Ambrosio - SV Humburger
Abdul Mumin - Victoria Guimereas
Midfielders
Alfred Duncan - Fiorentina
Baba Iddrisu - Real Mallorca
Elisha Owusu - Gent
Salis Abdul Samed - Clermont Foot
Edmund Addo - Sheriff Tiraspol
Majeed Ashmeru - Anderlecht
Daniel Kofi Kyere - St Pauli
Kudus Mohammed - Ajax
Yaw Yeboah - Columbus Crew
Benard Mensah - Kaysiraspor
Forwards
Antoine Semenyor - Bristol City
Kamaldeen Sulemana - Stade Rennes
Andre Dede Ayew - Al Sadd
Felix Afeana-Gyan - AS Roma
Joseph Paintsil - Genk
Fatawu Issahaku - Sporting Lisbon
Jodan Ayew - Crystal Palace
Dauda Mohammed - Cartagena
Emmanuel Gyasi - Spezia
