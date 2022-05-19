Tariq Lamptey in, Ati Zigi out: Ghana's 40-man squad for 2023 AFCON Qualifiers - Reports

Black Stars

GFA to maintain Otto Addo as Black Stars coach

Ghana to face Madagascar in 2023 AFCON qualifiers



Ghana to play Japan, Chile in an international friendly



Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo is set to announce his squad for the 2023 African Cup of Nations.



According to a list revealed by sports journalist Saddick Adams, a 40-man provisional squad would be named with many new faces before trimming it down to 35.



Among the fresh names are Mohammed Salisu and Tariq Lamptey while Bernard Mensah and Majeed Ashimeru who would be making a long return.



Ghana will begin their qualifiers against Madagascar on June 1, 2022, before playing the Central African Republic four days later.



Ghana are in Group E for the qualifiers alongside, Angola, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.



The four-time AFCON champions will play their final game of the first round of the qualifiers against Angola in September 2022.



In addition to the qualifiers in June, Ghana will play two international friendlies against Japan and Chile ahead of the World Cup.



Below is the rumoured Black Stars squad for the upcoming international break



Goalkeeper



Dandlad Ibrahim - Asante Kotoko

Richard Ofori - Orlando Pirates



David Akologo - Club Aurora



Jojo Wollacott - Swindon Town



Abdul Manaf Nurudeen - Eupen



Defenders



Tariq Lamptey - Brighton and Hove Albion



Dennis Odoi - Club Brugge



Jan Gyamerah - Hamburger SV



Enoch Kwarteng - Bordeux



Jeffrey Schlupp - Crystal Palace



Derrick Arthur Köhn - Willem II



Baba Rahman - Reading

Gideon Mensah - Bordeux



Alexander Djiku - Strasbourg



Daniel Amartey - Leicester City



Mohammed Salisu - Southampton



Patric Pfeiffer - SV Darmstadt 98



Joseph Aidoo - Celta Vigo



Jonathan Mensah - Columbus Crew



Stephan Ambrosio - SV Humburger



Abdul Mumin - Victoria Guimereas



Midfielders



Alfred Duncan - Fiorentina



Baba Iddrisu - Real Mallorca

Elisha Owusu - Gent



Salis Abdul Samed - Clermont Foot



Edmund Addo - Sheriff Tiraspol



Majeed Ashmeru - Anderlecht



Daniel Kofi Kyere - St Pauli



Kudus Mohammed - Ajax



Yaw Yeboah - Columbus Crew



Benard Mensah - Kaysiraspor



Forwards



Antoine Semenyor - Bristol City



Kamaldeen Sulemana - Stade Rennes



Andre Dede Ayew - Al Sadd

Felix Afeana-Gyan - AS Roma



Joseph Paintsil - Genk



Fatawu Issahaku - Sporting Lisbon



Jodan Ayew - Crystal Palace



Dauda Mohammed - Cartagena



Emmanuel Gyasi - Spezia



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







